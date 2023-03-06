Purgatory Resort receives record amount of snow

(DURANGO, Colo.) — Purgatory ski resort received over 200 inches of snow so far during 2023’s ski season – a record number – with more snow expected the week of Monday, March 6.

Purgatory is looking forward to the upcoming weekend with epic snow conditions and a full event lineup, including free gear demos at the Telemark Festival, live music, drinks, giveaways, night tubing and plenty of family-friendly activities.

Tucked away between Durango and Silverton along the San Juan Skyway on the southern edge of the San Juan Mountains is one of Colorado’s most family-friendly and affordable ski resorts. The resort features 105 trails, four terrain parks, 11 lifts, and 1,605 skiable acres of steep tree skiing and wide-open cruisers.

The mountain is also home to Colorado’s largest guided snowcat operation, Purgatory Snowcat Adventures, which covers 35,000 acres of rolling glades, wide open bowls, cliffs, chutes, gullies and trees. Purgatory’s Power Kids season pass is the only pass in North America that grants free unlimited skiing, riding and lift-served mountain biking for all kids ages 12 and under (no blackout days or purchase required), according to their website.

