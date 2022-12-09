Puppy stolen from Citadel Mall, 2 suspects wanted

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pet store in the Citadel Mall was left in shock after employees discovered a little Yorkshire Terrier puppy was stolen on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Business Manager at Pet City Citadel, Erica Bondurant, said it was a busy day at Pet City in the Citadel Mall when a man and woman asked to see a Yorkshire Terrier. Surveillance videos show the man putting the Yorkie puppy in his sweatshirt and running out of the store with the woman following behind.

Bondurant said Pet City filed a report for felony theft with the police providing law enforcement with pictures and surveillance videos of the thieves in action. Pet City is asking for the community’s help in identifying the thieves.

According to Bondurant, the Yorkie was worth $6,000, but the store owners are especially concerned due to the age and size of the puppy. At only 11 weeks old, the puppy requires extra care, said Bondurant.

“We are worried if they are going to feed it if they have the vaccinations,” said Pet City’s Store Manager Monica. “If you can’t afford the puppy itself, are you going to be able to take care of the puppy and give it what it needs?”

Lieutenant Pamela Castro from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said footage from security cameras would be sent to analysts to try to identify the suspects.

“Usually an internal notice will be sent to officers to try to identify the suspects if that’s not successful and other traditional investigative methods don’t identify them then we look at releasing the pictures to the public,” said Castro.

CSPD stated they are investigating the theft. Anyone with information about the investigation should call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.