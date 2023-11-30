(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) reports that $83,305 was raised on Giving Tuesday, along with a gift match by MetLife Pet Insurance, bringing in much-needed donations to continue the nonprofit’s work.

HSPPR shared the story of Brass, a puppy that was only a week old when he was found lying next to a tree at a construction site with his eyes and ears still closed.

“We get animals in our door every single day that are in need, whether that is just needing shelter until their family can find them and come pick them up or they are a stray pet that comes into our doors that will need a new home, so Brass is just one example of the work that all the wonderful people here at HSPPR do,” said Cody Costra of HSPPR.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

In just two months, Brass went from an emergency case to an independent puppy. HSPPR said Brass will soon be adopted, adding that he is just one of many pets who’ve been helped through donations from the community.

“He spent the last two months in our foster care program and has grown big and strong now and is ready to go into his new home,” said Costra.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Donations up to $30,000 were matched by MetLife Pet Insurance.