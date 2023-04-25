(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Before and after pictures show a pup who has been receiving care from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) after suffering from an apparent snake bite.

According to HSPPR, the pup’s face and neck were severely swollen from what the veterinary team believed was a snake bite.

After about a week of treatment, the pup was finally recognizable but still had some swelling in her neck. HSPPR said as of Tuesday, April 25, she still has about two to three more weeks of treatment.

“Unfortunately, this was no quick fix… We are hoping to find a foster, so she [can] relax and heal in a quiet, loving home (and sprawl out on someone’s couch),” stated HSPPR in a post to social media.