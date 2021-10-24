Pumpkins, music, trick or treat: Venetucci Farm Pumpkin Fest is in full swing!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s a Colorado Springs tradition this is five decades in the making: the Venetucci Pumpkin Fest!

For more than 50 years, Nick and bambini Venetucci have opened their fields to thousands of kids to give away free pumpkins.

The farm has since changed ownership, but the tradition continues.

Last year, during the pandemic, the farm loaded their vehicles with pumpkins and delivered them to kindergarten classrooms around the city.

Now that restrictions have lessened, the farm is back to normal. The only rule: kids have to be able to carry the pumpkin out themselves.

The farm is open Thursdays through Sundays with a costume day and Trick or Treating event planned for Sunday, Oct. 31.

For more information regarding prices, dates, times, and other Venetucci Farm events, click here.