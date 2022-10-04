(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An autumn tradition continues at Venetucci Farm this October as the farm plans to welcome thousands of local kindergartners to pick a free pumpkin and enjoy some fun and education.

For more than 50 years, Nick and Bambi Venetucci opened the fields of their farm to thousands of children to give away free pumpkins. In addition to the pumpkin giveaway on-site at the farm, Catamount Institute is offering local teachers the option to bring Venetucci Farm into their classrooms. After picking up pumpkins, teachers are provided with educational activities that teach children about the ability to protect and nurture the natural world.

“We are thrilled to once again host approximately 2,000 kids at Venetucci Farm, continuing the standing legacy of Nick and Bambi Venetucci in giving away free pumpkins to kindergartners,” said Sam Clark, Executive Director of Pikes Peak Real Estate Foundation, a supporting organization of the Pikes Peak Community Foundation that manages the farm. “For generations, picking a pumpkin at Venteucci Farm has marked a rite of passage into autumn, and we’re happy to partner with Catamount Institute again to bring educational programs, along with pumpkins, into the lives of the children of the Pikes Peak region.”

The current field trip schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 5 , 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Carver and Wilson Elementary Schools

, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Carver and Wilson Elementary Schools Monday, Oct. 17 , 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Colorado Springs Christian School

, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Colorado Springs Christian School Wednesday, Oct. 19 , 9 a.m. -11 a.m. and 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Monroe, Taylor, Midland, and Ellicott Elementary Schools

, 9 a.m. -11 a.m. and 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Monroe, Taylor, Midland, and Ellicott Elementary Schools Monday, Oct. 24 , 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Bristol, Straton, Audubon, and High Plains Elementary Schools

, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Bristol, Straton, Audubon, and High Plains Elementary Schools Wednesday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Henry, Steele, Broadmoor Elementary Schools, Academy ACL Charter School

In addition to the annual pumpkin giveaway, Venetucci Farm will also host its annual Pumpkin Fest celebrating the agricultural heritage of the Fountain Valley. Pumpkin Fest will feature a pumpkin patch, hayrides, a craft fair, games, and more.

Pumpkin Fest is held Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Click here for more information.

General admission is $5 per person, and children under six get in free. Pumpkins are $10 each. Venetucci Farm is located at 5210 S. US Highway 85, Colorado Springs, CO 80911.