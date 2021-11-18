Pueblo’s Riverwalk to host 20th annual holiday lighting Nov. 26

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo will be hosting its twentieth annual Holiday Lighting Extravaganza presented by Pueblo Dodge and Pueblo Toyota on Friday, Nov. 26, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m..

The event will feature performances by the Canon City Madrigals, East High School Les Jongleurs and the Pueblo Dream Dancers Academy. Santa and his friends by Shenandoah Swartwood Photography will be attending for photos.

There will also be boat rides, hot drinks from Mane Brew, and Fireworks over Lake Elizabeth.

The evening’s weather-permitting schedule is as follows:



 5:00 pm – Canon City Madrigals

 5:30 pm – East High School Les Jongleurs

 6:00 pm – Canon City Madrigals

 6:30 pm – Pueblo Dream Dancers Academy

 7:30 pm – Fireworks by Western Enterprises