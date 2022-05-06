PUEBLO, Colo. — The historic Arkansas Riverwalk will present the annual Riverwalk Summer Kickoff event, May 6 through May 8.

This family-friendly event is open to the public and will feature live music from Playing with Fire and CooperSonics. Pueblo Toyota will be sponsoring the bands on the Pueblo Toyota Flood Wall stage.

Families can enjoy face painting and Balloon Twisting for added fun. For the first time, kayak and paddleboard rentals will also be available at Lake Elizabeth.

Throughout the weekend, guests of all ages can experience the first boat rides of the season. They will have the opportunity to ride newly refurbished boats while learning about Riverwalk’s history and its surrounding areas. Tickets for Excursion Boats will be priced at $5. Guests aged 21 and over can also enjoy $5 mixed drink specials while supplies last.

Renewal by Anderson will be sponsoring the event.

Below is the weekend schedule:

Friday

Bo ats open 12:00pm-8:00pm

Balloon twisting by Mr. Magic 3:00pm – 7:00pm

Playing with Fire band performance 5:30 – 7:00pm

Face painting by Erica 3:00pm -7:00pm

Saturday

Outlaws Car Show 7:00am – 3:00pm

Boats open 12:00pm – 8:00pm

Balloon twisting by Mr. Magic 3:00pm – 7:00pm

CooperSonics Performance 5:30 – 7:00pm

Face Painting by Erica 3:00pm -7:00pm

Sunday