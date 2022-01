PUEBLO, Colo.– On Wednesday, Jan. 5, the monoclonal antibody site will be closed in Pueblo. Due to the changing variant, the monoclonal antibody treatment provided at this site is no longer as effective.

Please refer to 1-877-268-2926 to find alternate locations or visit covid19.colorado.gov/getting-covid-19-treatment.

If you have tested positive for COVID-19, you may be able to get monoclonal antibody therapy at an alternate site.