Pueblo’s COVID-19 community testing, vaccines, antibody treatment holiday hours

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PUEBLO, Colo.– COVID-19 vaccines, testing and monoclonal antibody treatment sites will not be open during select hours over the coming holidays in Pueblo.

Nomi Health vaccination site will be closed for the holidays.

after 3:00 p.m., Friday, Dec. 24

all day, Saturday, Dec. 25

all day Saturday, Jan. 1

Mako Medical testing site will be closed for the holidays.

Colorado State Fairgrounds, 2400 W. Arroyo Avenue, Pueblo, CO 81004

Pueblo Mall, 3429 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008

all day, Friday, Dec. 24

all day, Saturday, Dec. 25

all day, New Year’s Day, Jan. 1



Monoclonal Antibody Treatment site will be closed

after 3:00 p.m., Friday, Dec. 24

all day, Saturday, Dec. 25

all day Saturday, Jan. 1

COVID-19 Services continue in Pueblo at the following locations:

Nomi Health provides vaccines for Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen, excluding the holiday hours above, are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.



Pre-register by visiting www.pueblohealth.org/vaccine.

Mako Medical testing:

Colorado State Fairgrounds, 2400 W. Arroyo Avenue, Pueblo, CO 81004, excluding the holiday hours above, are open Monday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Pueblo Mall, 3429 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008, excluding the holiday hours above, are open Monday through Saturday 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Pre-register by visiting www.pueblohealth.org.

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment is offered by appointment at 1304 Grand Avenue, Pueblo, CO 81003. Appointments may be made by calling 1-877-268-2926 or visit www.comassvax.org.