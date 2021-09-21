Pueblo’s Chile & Frijoles Festival coming Sept. 24-26

PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo’s 27th annual Chile and Frijoles Festival is returning after a year of downsized events.

The festival will run from Friday, Sept. 24, until Sunday, Sept. 26.

On Friday, the day’s events will start at 3:00 p.m. and will end around midnight.

On Saturday, the day’s events will start at 10:00 a.m. and will end around midnight.

On Sunday, the day’s events will start at 10:00 a.m. and will end around 6:00 p.m.

The Jalapeno Eating Contest, the Chihuahua Parade, live food demonstrations and more will be held during the event as well as performances from live bands.

Tickets will cost $5 at the gate.

To see our 2020 coverage of the festival, click here.

To learn more about the event, click here.

