PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Zoo will host a mobile Vaccine Bus event from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 22.

Multiple COVID vaccine types will be available to ages six months and older. Vaccine types available will include Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pediatrics, Baby Pfizer, Baby Moderna (ages six months to four-year-old) and booster shots.

Those vaccinated may receive free zoo passes, books, City Park Ride tickets and other goodies.

Vaccines will be free and no ID, insurance, or appointment is needed.