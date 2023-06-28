(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Zoo and Bridges Child Placement Agency are partnering for Dollar Day at the Zoo where families can visit the zoo for $1.

Bridges Child Placement Agency recruits and trains foster parents to provide foster care for children in Colorado. Bridges said it focuses on providing nurturing, structured homes for children to begin healing from abuse or abandonment.

“As conservation issues affect everyone, we believe it is important that everyone have access to the zoo to connect with animals and learn more about conservation of animals and their natural habitat. We are delighted to partner with Bridges to help us make the zoo experience available to all,” says Abbie Krause, Pueblo Zoo Executive Director.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., after 1 p.m. admission becomes full price. The Pueblo Zoo said there may be wait times at entry due to the popularity of the event. Overflow parking will be available throughout City Park, at the tennis courts, and at the City Park pool. Visitors should plan 30 minutes for parking.

Due to the large number of guests and to reduce the stress on animals, the Pueblo Zoo will close the Rainforest on Dollar Day.