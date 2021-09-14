Pueblo Zoo offered $161K grant

PUEBLO, Colo. – The Pueblo Zoo has announced it is the recipient of a $161,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and will be utilizing it to boost and deliver more virtual programming for students and families in Colorado communities.

Of 21 other recipients, Pueblo Zoo was the only recipient from Colorado and the only zoo to receive funding which comes from the CARES Act in support of museums and libraries in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I could not be prouder of our Pueblo Zoo team for bringing this incredible opportunity to our community. The award is a reward for the commitment and work that Anne Casey, our volunteer docents, and I have pledged to budding conservationists,” said Heather Dewey, Director of Education at Pueblo Zoo. “It is so exciting to take the ‘lemon’ of pandemic times and have the resources to turn it into lemonade for our community and beyond.”

Courtesy of the Pueblo Zoo.

Courtesy of the Pueblo Zoo.

Courtesy of the Pueblo Zoo.

Courtesy of the Pueblo Zoo.

“As pillars of our communities, libraries and museums bring people together by providing important programs, services, and collections. These institutions are trusted spaces where people can learn, explore and grow,” said Institute of Museum and Library Services Director Crosby Kemper. “IMLS is proud to support their initiatives through our grants as they educate and enhance their communities. These funds will continue the great support museums and libraries have given their challenged communities, crossing the digital divide, preserving jobs, helping those most in need, and planning for, and in many cases, reopening.”