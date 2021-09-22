Pueblo Zoo, local artists, zookeepers partner to conserve African penguins

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Zoo, the Southern Colorado chapter of the American Association of Zookeepers and local artists will be working together to present the annual “Creations for Conservation” Art Show and Auction.



The week-long auction will be held online from Sunday, Sept. 26 until Saturday, Oct. 2, in order to raise funds for African penguin conservation and animal care at the zoo.

Courtesy of the Pueblo Zoo.

There will be an in-person, live event held on Saturday, Oct. 2, so members of the community can both appreciate the art created by over 40 local artists, some “zoo artists” such as the lions, penguins, red pandas and bison as well as the Pueblo Zoo in the fall.

The artworks will be available for bidding in an online auction here.

Other activities will be offered on site by making free crafts at various stations throughout the zoo as well as can visit zoo animals. Culinary offerings for purchase will include morning bagels or afternoon selections from food trucks like Papa Mario’s and Steel City Café.

Adults of appropriate age can stroll the zoo and peruse artwork with morning mimosas, available from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. or afternoon beer/wine from a cash bar which will be available after 11:00 a.m.

The Creations for Conservation event is included with zoo admission, which is $12 for adults, $10 for children and kids under three are free. Members are invited to enjoy the event as part of their perks.

Last admission to the zoo and the art show will be at 3:00 pm on Saturday, Oct. 2. Online bidding closes that day at 3:30 pm with art purchase and pick available after the show’s closing.

