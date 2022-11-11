(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Zoo is bringing back a holiday tradition for its 30th year of the ElectricCritters holiday light show.

The show is presented by Black Hills Energy and features thousands of lights and over 150 designs. Guests can experience the displays as they walk through the animal-inspired winter wonderland.

On Dec. 14 there will be a sensory-friendly night. Sundays before Christmas will have Santa visiting from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and runs through Dec. 27. Starting Nov. 25, the event will run Friday to Sunday till Dec. 11. From Dec. 16, to Dec. 27, the event will run daily except for Dec. 24 and 25 where the zoo will be closed for the holidays.

“I love to hear the stories about how grandparents gather the entire family for their annual holiday excursion. Some even measure their children’s growth with photos in favorite installments like the walkthrough whale. It’s an honor to be a cherished part of these lives while also raising crucial funds to get the zoo through the winter months,” said Executive Director, Abbie Krause.