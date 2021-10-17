Pueblo woman, teen die after 2 vehicles collide on I-70 in Kansas

GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — A teen girl and a woman from Colorado died after their vehicles collided on Interstate 70 in western Kansas early Saturday and several other people were hurt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Christina Satana of Pueblo, Colorado, was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-70 in Gove County before the collision.

The crash happened roughly 300 miles east of Denver. Satana’s 1999 Chevrolet Suburban struck a 2012 Hyundai Sonata driven by 15-year-old Alexie Echo-Hawk of Mosca, Colorado. Satana and Echo-Hawk both died.

Three children who were riding in the Suburban and a 46-year-old passenger in the Hyundai suffered minor injuries.