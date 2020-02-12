Pueblo will vote whether or not to take their power public

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Monday, Pueblo City Council unanimously voted to allow the people of Pueblo to decide whether or not they want to take their electricity public.

Black Hills’ position has been questioned since many people have complained about high prices in their utilities.

During a meeting last month, City Council shut down the deal Black Hills energy offered to the city. Black Hills was offering a five-year rate freeze, but not a rate reduction.

The decision will now go to the citizens in a special election in Pueblo on May 5.

Putting together special elections is the job of the county clerk and recorder Gilbert Ortiz. After hearing the vote of City Council Monday night, he said his staff will definitely have to do more work.

The cities of Pueblo West and Colorado City we’re already hosting a special election so the Clerk and Recorders Office was anticipating to send out about 30 to 40,000 ballots. However, now that Pueblo voters will need to decide on taking power public they now have to prepare and send out 70,000 more ballots. Ortiz said they’ll need more election judges, but all of this will be paid for by the city.

FOX21 reached out to the city to see where this will come out of the budget, but have not heard back.

