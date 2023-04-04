(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo West Metropolitan District Water and Wastewater Department announced Pueblo West will remain in Stage One Voluntary Water Restrictions in 2023.

Pueblo West has been in Stage One Voluntary Water Restrictions since 2021 due to low snowpack on Colorado’s western slope, which is the source of 90% of Pueblo West’s water supply. The restrictions are triggered when a community’s two-year water storage levels fall below 90%. If storage levels fall to 80% then Stage 2 mandatory water restrictions are enacted.

“We will be one of many communities on the Colorado front range to be on some form of water restrictions,” Pueblo West Utilities Director Jim Blasing said. “However, if residents make small changes to their water usage habits, they can save money on their water bills as well as limit how long we will be in water restriction status in Pueblo West.”

As a part of Stage One restrictions, homeowners in Pueblo West are asked to water their lawns twice per week and only between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Pueblo West is also suggesting homeowners use the “cycle and soak” method of watering their lawns. “Cycle and soak” is a method that applies water in multiple short cycles instead of one long cycle, allowing lawns to absorb water more effectively, and promoting deeper roots and healthier grass. The method also reduces the amount of water that is evaporated from the surface of the lawn.

“Everyone wants to avoid mandatory water restrictions,” Blasing said. “Since demand for water is highest during the summer months due in large part to residential outdoor watering, changing watering habits is the most effective way to conserve water. This is as simple as adjusting the controller for your sprinkler system at the beginning of the irrigation season.”

Pueblo West shared what to do and not to do during Stage One Water Restrictions.

Do Don’t