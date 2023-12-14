(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a Pueblo West area middle school teacher for sexual assault on a student after detectives were notified in late November of allegations of an “inappropriate relationship” between a 47-year-old teacher and a student.

The teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave on Nov. 28 by Pueblo County School District 70 officials and has been recommended for immediate termination. PCSO said detectives and District 70 officials have been actively investigating the case since the report and a search warrant was executed on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

PCSO said this is an active investigation and no further details have been released.

District 70 released a statement saying “District 70 is actively working in conjunction with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s [Office] and encourages individuals with information related to this case contact Lt. Bethany Solano at (719) 583-6420.”