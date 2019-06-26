Pueblo West Students D.C. Trip

Two Pueblo West high school students who were selected by San Isabel Electric for a week long, all-expense paid leadership camp in Washington D.C. talk about the trip and what they took away from the experience.

Sherri Wood and Ashlynn Danielson were selected to join hundreds of Electric Cooperative youth from all across the country for the annual Electric Cooperative Youth Tour. They visited dozens of monuments, were able to have dinner with a legislator and visited with U.S. Senators and Representatives.

The trip was Wood and Danielson’s first time away from home for more than a week. Both took a lot away from this experience, from leadership skills to how real and human politics are.