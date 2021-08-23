Pueblo West Metropolitan District to host Movies in the Park event Aug. 28

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo West Metropolitan District is hosting a free movie night showing “The Croods: A New Age” on Saturday, Aug. 28 in Lovell Park. The gates will open at 7:00 p.m. and free registration is open now.

Be sure to bring your own blanket and chair for the film.

“After our first successful year of Movies in the Park, we wanted to bring back another free community movie night,” said Carol Cosby, director of Pueblo Parks and Recreation. “This is a great opportunity for Pueblo West to enjoy a beautiful night out with a free movie.”

The event will be sponsored by board members of the district and their businesses which are as follows:

Jami Baker-Orr with Keller Williams Team Baker-Orr

Doug Proal with Pueblo West Kwik Stop

Matt Smith with Snooze Mattress

Residents must register online here to receive their free entry ticket.