PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a man from Pueblo West was arrested on multiple charges after an hours-long standoff with deputies on Sept. 7.

According to PCSO, deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of Paradise Drive, near East Platteville Boulevard, at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 on a report of a family disturbance. A family member said 51-year-old Erin Kemling was armed with a handgun and threatening to kill family members.

Prior to deputies’ arrival, a woman and two children were able to safely leave the home.

When deputies arrived, Kemling had barricaded himself inside the home and refused orders given to come out. Kemling also pointed a handgun at deputies, neighbors, and himself, PCSO said.

Sheriff’s Office negotiators and SWAT team members responded in an effort to persuade Kemling to surrender, but he continued to refuse and at one point threatened to kill deputies if they approached the home. Deputies said they could see through the windows that Kemling had a handgun and later, a long gun.



Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

During the incident, Kemling fired at least one shot inside the home, though no one was injured.

After several hours of unsuccessful negotiations, SWAT members used gas and a distraction device and were able to enter the home, where Kemling was taken into custody.

Through a search warrant, deputies found a spent shell casing and nine guns.

Erin Kemling mugshot, courtesy PCSO

Kemling was arrested for two counts of child abuse, harassment, three counts of menacing with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, resisting arrest, and illegal discharge of a firearm. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.