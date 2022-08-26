PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo West Firefighters (PWFD) mourned the loss of their station dog, Jack.

“Jack was a great addition to our family and he will always be with us,” said (PWFD) in a social media post. “… you have truly made the station a happy place every time you came into work.”

PWFD said they are sorry for the loss and pain endured over the past several weeks for Jack.

“He will be greatly missed by everyone who has come to the station and was greeted by his wagging tail and his need to cheer people up,” PWFD said.