(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo West Fire Department (PWFD) hit the streets to fundraise for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) for 2023’s Fill the Boot drive.

Courtesy of Pueblo West Fire Department

Firefighters have been collecting donations at the corner of Joe Martinez and McCulloch. Their goal is to raise $23,000. If you would like to donate, click here.

MDA is dedicated to empowering those living with neuromuscular disease and working with institutions to advance care and accelerate research.