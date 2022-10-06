(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a traffic crash that killed a 17-year-old Pueblo West teen Wednesday night on Oct. 5.

At approximately 8:15 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash near Avenida del Oro and W. Camino Pablo Drive in Pueblo West. A 17-year-old driver from one of the vehicles was ejected and died at the scene, according to police reports.

Deputies say the name of the victim and the cause and manner of death will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office. No other injuries were reported.