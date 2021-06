PUEBLO, Colo. — According to Pueblo Water, there have been reports made of people posing as utility workers in the city.

⚠ SCAM ALERT⚠ There have been reports about people posing as utility workers in Pueblo. Remember: EVERY PUEBLO WATER EMPLOYEE WEARS A PHOTO ID BADGE WHEN ON THE JOB. If you have any doubt, please call 719-543-2217 to verify it is a legitimate service call. #ScamAlert #BeAlert pic.twitter.com/laSxx1b3c7 — Pueblo Water (@Puebloh2o) June 22, 2021

According to Pueblo Water, each of their employees wears a photo identification badge while on the job.

Their advice to folks in Pueblo? When in doubt: ask.

If you have any doubt whether you are being approached by a legitimate Pueblo Water employee, call 719-543-2217 to verify it is a legitimate service call.

If you are being threatened, call police.