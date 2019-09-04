Pueblo voters asked to fund new jail

PUEBLO, Colo. — Voters will be asked to fund a new jail on the November ballot.

County Commissioners voted 2-1 to place an initiative on the ballot that calls for a .39 of a cent sales tax increase to help pay for a new Pueblo County Jail building to replace the aging, overcrowded current facility.

The existing facility, built in 1980, is in constant need of repairs and is the most overcrowded jail in the state. The jail, along with the dormitory added in 2006, is designed to house 509 inmates. The average daily population hovers around 726 inmates with the count surpassing 800 inmates twice in the past year.

“It’s come to the point it’s time for a new building,” Sheriff Kirk Taylor said. “It’s not cost effective to continue to put band-aids on this building and the overcrowding we experience creates safety concerns for my deputies and the inmates.”

Taylor said the .39-of-a-cent increase in sales tax is minimal in exchange for a more modern, safe facility for the community. He said due to the overcrowded conditions at the jail, municipal offenders are not being incarcerated. Those offenders that are jailed are housed in other county jails in the state.

Taylor said the site for a new jail has not been determined but he said it will not be located downtown. He said the plan is to build on the outskirts of the city where there would be more land available to expand the facility in future years, if needed.

“Right now, the need is there and the cost has never been cheaper than it is now to do this,” Taylor said. “I know there are those that don’t believe we need a new jail. I hope the citizens take the time to study this issue and see for themselves that this community needs a new jail.”

In 2017, a Jail Task Force, composed community members studied the state and condition of the Pueblo County Jail and reported its findings in an extensive and comprehensive report released to the public. That report is available online at http://county.pueblo.org/JailTaskForce.

To further educate the public on the issue, Taylor is hosting a series of Open House events at the jail to allow community members to see the conditions at the aging facility. The open house events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 7, September 21 and October 5 at 909 Court Street.