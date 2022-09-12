PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Mall vaccination site is now offering updated Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for omicron subvariants.

According to Pueblo Health, anyone 12 years and older who has received the primary series; two doses of Pfizer, Moderna, or Novavax, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson, should get an omicron booster. Those who are immunocompromised may receive up to three doses in their primary series. Pueblo Health also says that anyone who has received a booster shot should also receive an omicron dose.

Pueblo Health recommends that people should get the omicron dose at least two months after their most recent dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and three months after a recent COVID-19 infection.

The Pueblo Mall site will continue to offer primary COVID-19 vaccine doses for any person ages 6 months or older. Pueblo Health encourages appointments, but people can also sign-up on site. More information about the vaccine in Pueblo County is available on Pueblo Health’s website.