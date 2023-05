(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony will officially welcome the “fourth incarnation,” of Centennial High School into the community on Monday, May 22.

Courtesy of Pueblo School District 60

With roots dating back to 1876, the School’s legacy will continue to thrive in a new state-of-the-art, two-story facility.

Centennial High School represents a $74 million commitment from stakeholders, according to a Pueblo School District 60 spokesperson.

