Pueblo to celebrate Colorado Youth Awareness Week Sept. 5-11

PUEBLO, Colo. – The City of Pueblo is hosting several youth-oriented family events to celebrate Colorado Youth Awareness Week which starts Sunday, Sept. 5 until Saturday, Sept. 11.

The week, as proclaimed by Governor Jared Polis, is meant to cast a spotlight on young people and their strengths and qualities.



The first event of the week is the Pueblo Kick-Off on Tuesday, Sept. 7 starting at 9:00 a.m. on the steps of the Pueblo County Courthouse, emceed by Senate President Leroy Garcia. That night starting at 5:00 p.m., the Pueblo Mentoring Collaborative will host a free ice cream social at the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Risley Clubhouse.

The State proclamation of the week will be delivered by the Pueblo Fire Department, read by the Senate President and the Pueblo area Chambers of Commerce will have a ribbon-cutting. Local youth talent will perform at the event, such as the Centennial High School Band, Pueblo Youth Speaks poetry performance winner Caiden McPherson as well as demonstrations by the Southern Colorado Youth Development’s National Youth Project Using Minibikes.

“Colorado’s young people are future leaders, and we have an obligation to help them overcome their challenges and find their path,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia. “Youth Awareness Week is an opportunity for all of Colorado to renew our commitment to young

Other events include the following:

Monday, Sept. 6 and Friday, Sept. 10: Various creative and artistic activities by Impact Youth Initiative Pueblo Arts Alliance

Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Saturday, Sept. 11: Pueblo Zoo will discount youth admission for $5

Wednesday, Sept. 8: Recreational Drone Pilot License Class for all District 60 high school students

Friday, Sept. 10: Chalk Walk sponsored by Communities That Care

Friday, Sept. 10: My Brother’s Keeper homeless support event by Hard Knox will include free food, haircuts, clothing, and showers

For a list of all events celebrating Colorado Youth Awareness Week in Pueblo, click here or contact Jesse Sena at 719-671-5451.