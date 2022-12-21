(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo teen was gifted a brand new bike through community donations after his was stolen outside a store in Pueblo on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) posted about the happy outcome on Twitter on Wednesday. PPD said the teen’s bike was originally stolen outside a business in the 1500 block of Troy Avenue, just south of Highway 50.

Only a day later, through generous donations and a partnership between PPD and the Walmart on Dillon Drive, a new bike was purchased and delivered to the teen.

PPD said the teen and his family expressed deep gratitude toward the community and Walmart for their kindness and support.