Pueblo shooting victim dies over weekend, teenager charged with murder

One person has died after a shooting at a home on Big Paw Circle in Pueblo on Dec. 18, 2021.

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police have reported that one of three people who were hurt in a shooting on Big Paw Circle on Saturday has died.

The shooting happened at a house on that street in the early morning hours. A man, who’d been previously held at a hospital in critical condition, died Sunday.

Pueblo Police says a teenager is in custody and facing charges that include first degree murder.

Neither the identities of the victims nor the suspect have been released.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006.



To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or online.

