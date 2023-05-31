(PUEBLO, Colo) — Pueblo County Sherriff David J. Lucero awarded two local high school seniors with the 2023 County Sheriffs of Colorado Scholarship on Tuesday, May 30.

Cole Cooper from Rye High School, and Trevor Hadaway from Pueblo County High School were awarded the $1000 scholarship through the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Usually, the scholarship is $500, given to deserving high school or college students in Colorado to fund higher education. However, Sheriff Lucero has increased two scholarships to $1000 due to the level of competition among applicants this year.

“Both of these young men are examples of the dedicated and hard-working students we have in our community. It’s an honor for the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office to invest in in the future of these bright and talented students,” said Sheriff Lucero.

Cooper is 18 with a 3.92 GPA and ranked in the top 10 in his class at Rye High School. He participated in Future Farmers of America, soccer, football, golf and track for the T-bolts. He has also given back to the community in many ways including building restoration at the Rye Baptist Church.

Hadaway is 18 with a 4.29 GPA and ranked in the Top 30 of his class at Pueblo County High School. He was involved in baseball, marching band, jazz band and concert band. He participated in several community service projects including toy drives for hospitalized children.

This is the 44th year for the County Sheriffs of Colorado Scholarship program.