Pueblo School District 70 offering health and wellness activities Aug. 20

PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo School District 70 is now offering some health and wellness activities for staff and faculty members as part of a grant through Kaiser Permanente Thriving Schools.

On Friday, Aug. 20, employees can choose to paddleboard or kayak at Pueblo Reservoir or go tubing on the Arkansas River from the reservoir to the nature center.

The schedule of events for the day and their times are as follows:

Kayak and Paddleboard on Lake Pueblo from 9:00 a.m. until noon

Tubing: From the dam to nature center from 10:30 a.m. until noon

BBQ for D70 staff and families at Nature Center pavilion noon until 2:00 p.m.

To learn more about the Kaiser Permanente Thriving Schools grant, click here.