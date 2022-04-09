PUEBLO — In an effort to stop bullying, schools in Pueblo came together on Saturday to spread the message of kindness. The Southwest Motors Event Center was filled with music from children’s choirs and the bustle of teachers, parents, and students from Pueblo School District 60 as part of their peace summit.

“We’re so excited to be here because we’ve been on hiatus for two years, so it is a buzz,” said East High School coach Clarisa Feliciano-Maldonado.

Parents and students were encouraged to visit all the booths and participate in activities. Credit: Rachel Saurer

Staff and students could finally enjoy an in-person summit after the pandemic.

“Kids were so excited,” said organizer and D60 student success and equity director Shelly Alcon-Montoya. “It’s one of their favorite activities through the year. They do such a nice job. Every school really embraces this activity.”

This particular event has been eight months in the making, and schools begin their prep work early, deciding what to include in their booth.

Students could collect candy and school supplies from some booths. Credit: Rachel Saurer

“They came up with their own theme for their table and an activity to promote kindness and peace in the community,” Alcon-Montoya said.

Each booth offered something different for each kid, such as rock painting or planting flowers. District 60 said the goal of all these activities is to raise awareness to stop bullying and spread kindness that can go beyond the district and into the community.

“City Council has dedicated today — April 9th — as Pueblo District 60 ‘Be Kind Day.’ And I wanted to share the proclamation with everyone,” said Sarah Martinez, Pueblo City Council District 3 representative.

All activities at each booth were to demonstrate and spread the message of kindness. Credit: Rachel Saurer

April 9th: a day where people can strive for unity.

“If COVID-19 taught us anything, it was we’re all human first. We’re all human beings, and we need to build each other up, and this is an opportunity to do this,” Alcon-Montoya said.

For more district events, click here. D60 is also offering a workshop on bullying-proof your kid that will be on April 12th and 19th from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the District 60 administration building.