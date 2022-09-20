PUEBLO, Colo. — The City of Pueblo is partnering with Pueblo Water to update a water main located at the Northern Avenue and Hollywood Drive intersection.

According to the City of Pueblo, the water main upgrade project will take place over three phases. The first phase includes pipe installation and pavement repairs along Hollywood Drive, from Baystate Ave. to Northern Ave. The second phase will occur at the intersection of Northern Ave. and Hollywood Dr. and the third phase will close the intersection of Lehigh and Northern Ave., to the intersection of Lehigh and Stanford Ave.

The city said that traffic access to and from Northern Ave at the intersections of Lehigh Ave and Hollywood Dr. will be impacted during construction. The road from Lehigh and Stanford Ave. through Northern Ave. to Hollywood Dr. and ending just before Baystate Ave will be closed.

Courtesy: City of Pueblo

Access to and from Northern Ave. can be found via alternate streets such as Clemson Dr., Vassar Ave., Vinewood Lane and Wedgewood Dr. Traffic control routes with detours will be placed throughout the neighborhood to allow the public to prepare for alternative routes in the area.

The City of Pueblo says the water main project was coordinated to accommodate the upcoming paving project on Northern Ave. All phases of the project are planned to be completed by Sept. 30.

“Pueblo Water takes advantage of every opportunity to reduce inconveniences to our customers. In partnering with the City of Pueblo on this project, we can ensure that our infrastructure under newly surfaced roadways is renewed with an expected service life for generations into the future,” said Scot Burbidge, Transmission, Distribution & Engineering Division Manager at Pueblo Water.

For more information about the road resurfacing and paving project with the City of Pueblo, contact the Public Works Department at 719-553-2295.