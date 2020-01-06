Pueblo Rescue Mission plans to open its doors this month

PUEBLO — Pueblo Rescue Mission is one step closer to housing the homeless.

“I was here from the beginning to when there was dirt on the floor to now, so, it was fun, it was good to watch the progression through the beginning to the end,” said Alejandro Chavez, an apprentice with Flow Right Plumbing Heating and Cooling.

Flow Right Plumbing Heating and Cooling says it takes a lot of manpower to perform renovations and to complete projects like the Pueblo Rescue Mission, they’ve started their internship and apprenticeship program.

“Our internship program is for anyone who is a junior or senior in high school or if they’re a career-changing adult. So, we’ve had some people who were chefs that were not making what they wanted to in that profession. And they came and started our internship and apprenticeship program to make a higher salary and to have more fulfilling work,” said Samantha Derosier, marketing coordinator for Flow Right Plumbing Heating and Cooling.

Chavez says the program gave him a path to follow after high school.

“I had just recently finished high school, I just recently graduated and at the time I wasn’t too sure what I wanted to do with my life. I had a buddy that was in the apprenticeship at the time and he had mentioned it to me,” Chavez said.

“One of the really cool things about an apprenticeship program is you’re doing the work that you would once you have that state licensure. So, you already know how to put in a toilet, how to fix a water heater, how to install a myriad of different items because you’ve done it before. And that’s one of the really great advantages of an apprenticeship program, is it’s not saying ‘I learned about this in a book.’ It’s saying I actually had my hands on this program and I was doing it myself,'” Derosier said.

Chavez says he’s proud of the work he’s doing.

“I know this is going to make a hopefully big impact on the economy. I hope it gets at least some of the homeless off the street. It’s also nice being able to say that I helped build this and I was actually a part of helping get homeless get off the street in some way,” Chavez said.

The director of Pueblo Rescue Mission says the facility will hold a hundred beds with mats to take in extras.

Pueblo Rescue Mission will start accepting people on January 17.