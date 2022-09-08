PUEBLO, Colo. — The City of Pueblo was awarded $80,000 to install electric vehicle charging stations around downtown and at the Pueblo airport.

The grant comes from the Colorado Energy Office for the Charge Ahead Colorado program that would support charging station projects throughout Colorado. Pueblo was awarded $80,000 for the purchase and installation of six chargers around Pueblo.

“The City of Pueblo is thankful… to make fleet electrification more attainable for our needs and expand services for the public’s access to chargers,” said Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar. “These chargers for public use are located near shopping and restaurants and we believe travelers will take advantage of these amenities while their vehicles recharge.”

Three chargers will be installed at the Main Street Garage, two at the Weisbrod Garage and one will be located at the Pueblo Memorial Airport parking lot.

The Charge Ahead Colorado program, since its creation in 2013, has so far helped install 2,000 charging stations across the state.

“Investing in electric vehicle charging infrastructure in population centers such as Pueblo makes EV travel in the state more feasible for Coloradans, and plays an important role in achieving the state’s goal of 940,000 EVs on the road by 2030,” said CEO Managing Director of Transportation Fuels & Technology Christian Willis.