PUEBLO, Colo. — The City of Pueblo has received notice from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) that $16.8 million will be awarded to the city as part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.

With support from Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocated nearly $46 million for Colorado transportation projects. The project the City of Pueblo submitted for proposal is called the West Side Connector project, which features three distinct components and will receive $16,834,725 to execute the project.

“The news of funding from the RAISE Grant for the City of Pueblo’s West Side Connector project is appreciated for much needed investment in infrastructure and connectivity in our city,” said Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar. “This project will modernize roads and main streets in Pueblo’s West Side and prepare the City to build a bridge to provide a critical linkage to the neighborhood.”

Mayor Gradisar added that seventy West Side bus stops would be rehabilitated to comply with ADA standards and provide better access for Pueblo residents.

The West Side Connector project plans to reconnect the West Side of the City of Pueblo to downtown. In the first component, Spaulding/Sun Mountain Blvd. will be extended from 24th St. to 31st St.

The second component will rehabilitate the bus stops, and the third component will be funded as a planning segment, which consists of planning and design for a 24th St. bridge and Downtown Corridor.

According to the City of Pueblo, as a result of this grant funding, Pueblo’s West Side neighborhood will be restored to one that thrives, attracts other investments and is sustainable for its people now and for generations to come.