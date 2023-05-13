Whether you want to walk, jog or run a Turkey Trot this year, it’s important to train, so you’re ready for the day of the 5K.

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Rape Crisis Services (PRCS) is hosting its annual fundraiser Walk a Mile & (em)POWER 5K at the Pueblo Riverwalk Saturday afternoon on May 13.

The event will begin at Gateway Plaza at 2 p.m. Teams and individual walkers are asked to solicit pledges and donations. PRCS said everyone is invited to participate and can register for $30, which includes a t-shirt, or $20 without a shirt.

All proceeds from the event will support PRCS’ work to empower survivors, provide victim advocacy, and build community awareness to reduce sexual violence.

“Additionally, we can all send a strong message that we stand beside those who have experienced sexual assault and demonstrate the role the community plays in the assistance of those affected by such a traumatic occurrence,” said PRCS.