(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Mayor of Pueblo, Nick Gradisar, has declared Saturday, Nov. 26 as “Small Business Saturday,” with a proclamation.

The government of the City of Pueblo will celebrate local small businesses and the contributions they make to the local economy and community. Residents of the community and communities across the country are encouraged to support small businesses and merchants on Small Business Saturday and throughout the year.

Advocacy groups, as well as public and private organizations across the country have endorsed the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday, said the Mayor’s Office.

“Small Business Saturday became a recent tradition to patronize local small businesses in the community and as the Mayor, I felt it was necessary to recognize this holiday formally for our local Pueblo small businesses,” stated Gradisar. “We are proud of our local businesses, the entrepreneurs and hardworking individuals in Pueblo so I encourage my fellow citizens to support these establishments in our community especially during this holiday season of gift giving.”

According to the United States Small Business Administration, there are 32.5 million small businesses in the U.S. Small businesses represent 99.7% of firms with paid employees and are responsible for 62% of net new jobs created since 1995, per the Mayor’s Office. Small businesses currently employ 46.8% of the employees in the private sector of the U.S.