Pueblo Pride to be held Aug. 15

The Pride Flag flies majestically over the San Francisco Gay Pride parade on June 30, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Meera Fox/Getty Images)

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Southern Colorado Equality Alliance is hosting the annual Pueblo LGBTQ+ Pride festival on Sunday, Aug. 15 in Mineral Palace Park.

This year the grand marshals will be Pueblo City Councilor Zolanye McCulley-Bachicha and Pueblo West Charter School graduate Laney Sorensen.

This celebration will feature over 70 different local businesses and nonprofit organizations as well as entertainment happening throughout the day. A pride shuttle will also be made available to bring individuals to and from the off-site parking at 201 W. 8th Street. More details as to the shuttle’s route and parking information are located here.

All guests to the Pueblo Pride parade are invited to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s mobile vaccination bus.

The pride parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the festival continuing until 4:00 p.m. that afternoon.

For more information about Pueblo Pride, visit this website.