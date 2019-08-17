Pueblo Pride happening this weekend

PUEBLO Colo — Pueblo’s annual LGBTQ Pride Festival is being held this weekend.

The theme for this year’s festival is “Make your Mark.”

2019 is the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Inn Riots where transgender women of color and LGBTQ clientele of the Stonewall Inn took a stand against police brutality. This event sparked the worldwide pride movement.

Pueblo Pride wants to celebrate and honor those that have made their mark for LGBTQ Equality and also remind our community there are still marks to be made in our history. Tommy Farrell, President of SCEA

The weekend kicks off Saturday with Pueblo Pride Family Picnic, the annual pot luck picnic and water fight!

Southern Colorado Equality Alliance is bringing fried chicken, bringing a side or dessert to share is encouraged.

The event will take place near the Mineral Palace Park Horseshoe Pits from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 PM.

Source: Southern Colorado Equality Alliance

Sunday the event will begin with a parade traversing through Mineral Palace Park, starting at 10:30 A.M., featuring the Southern Colorado Labor Council, CSU-Pueblo, Centennial Marching Band and other community groups.

SCEA President, Tommy Farrell, will address the crowd to kick off the day, and a Pueblo Joint Proclamation will be presented by Mayor Nick Gradisar and representatives of the city and county marking August 18th as Pueblo’s LGBTQ Pride Day.

Live music and entertainment will start after the opening ceremony and continue until 4:00 P.M.

The event will host over 75 vendors, food trucks and non-profit organizations showcasing their wares and resources.

Pueblo Pride is FREE and open to all.