PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Equality Alliance (SCEA) will be hosting its annual Pueblo LGBTQ+ Pride Festival on Sunday, August 21.

The event will be held at Mineral Palace Park with the Pride parade starting at 10:30 a.m. festivities will continue from 11:00 a.m. till 4 p.m. with an opening ceremony, including a proclamation from the City of Pueblo declaring August 21 “Pueblo LGBTQ+ Pride Day”.

SCEA says the grand marshalls of the parade are Colorado State University – Pueblo president Dr. Timothy Mottet and his spouse Mr. Rick Gonzalez

The theme of this year’s event is “Loud and Proud,” Tommy Farrell SCEA President talked about the theme.

“The LGBTQ+ community has made a lot of progress in the 30 years SCEA has existed, but recently some things have backtracked. It is just as important as ever for us to be able to come together and be unabashedly Loud and Proud.”

The Pride Festival is a celebration of Pueblo’s LGBTQ+ community featuring over 100 business and nonprofit vendors, food trucks, and various entertainment throughout the day.

Mineral Palace Park is located at 1600 N Santa Fe Avenue.

With support from the City of Pueblo and Pueblo County, SCEA says they will be able to offer a pride shuttle. Participants can park off-site at 201 W. 8th Street and then ride a shuttle to Mineral Palace Park.

SCEA is anticipating a larger crowd size than the previous years.