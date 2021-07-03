Pueblo prepares for park bench dedication in honor of Kelsie Schelling

PUEBLO, Colo. — Members of the Pueblo Police Department and community plan to honor Kelsie Schelling with a park bench dedication.

The dedication is scheduled for Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The bench is located in City Park, adjacent to the kiddie rides.

“The public is welcome, and indeed encouraged, to attend and show support for the Kelsie Schelling family,” the Pueblo Police Department posted on Facebook. “The loss of Kelsie Schelling had a tremendous impact on the Pueblo community. Although Kelsie was not from the Pueblo area, Puebloans connected with her. The community felt the pain of the loss of such a beautiful young woman.”

Schelling, 21, was eight weeks pregnant when she disappeared February 4, 2013 after driving from Denver to Pueblo. She was supposed to meet her boyfriend, Donthe Lucas, at the Walmart on Northern Avenue.

Almost four years after she disappeared, Lucas was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death.

Lengthy legal proceedings continued until Lucas was found guilty for Schelling’s disappearance and murder.

“From the time of her initial disappearance to the reading of the verdict, community members supported efforts to locate Kelsie and to bring her killer to justice,” the Pueblo Police Department said. “Understanding that connection, it is our hope that the park bench will provide her family and our community with a peaceful setting to honor Kelsie and reflect upon her life.”