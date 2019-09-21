Pueblo policeman saves man from deadly overdose

PUEBLO, Colo — A man is recovering at a Pueblo hospital after a police officer saved his life.
Pueblo Police say an officer was called to a McDonald’s in Belmont early Saturday morning.
Employees told police a man had walked in and told them his friend had overdosed outside in the restaurant’s parking lot.
The officer went to help the man who was unresponsive at the time and administered Narcan — a nasal spray for the emergency treatment of an opioid overdose.
The Narcan prevented the man from experiencing a fatal overdose.
The man was transported to the hospital by ambulance for further treatment.