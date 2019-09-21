Pueblo policeman saves man from deadly overdose

FILE – This July 3, 2018 file photo shows a Narcan nasal device which delivers naloxone in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, health officials reported that prescriptions of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone are soaring, and experts say that could be a reason overdose deaths have stopped rising for the first time in nearly three decades. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

PUEBLO, Colo — A man is recovering at a Pueblo hospital after a police officer saved his life.

Pueblo Police say an officer was called to a McDonald’s in Belmont early Saturday morning.

Employees told police a man had walked in and told them his friend had overdosed outside in the restaurant’s parking lot.

The officer went to help the man who was unresponsive at the time and administered Narcan — a nasal spray for the emergency treatment of an opioid overdose.

The Narcan prevented the man from experiencing a fatal overdose.

The man was transported to the hospital by ambulance for further treatment.