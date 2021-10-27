Pueblo police: woman suspected of breaking into cars arrested after trying to hide next to home

PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman suspected of breaking into several cars early Wednesday morning has been arrested.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers were dispatched to several locations in the University Park neighborhood in regard to two suspects breaking into vehicles.

When officers arrived, they found Devon Roles, 30, hiding on the side of a residence in the area of Castor and Zinnia Drive with a bag.

After further investigation, officers arrested Roles on charges of illegal narcotics, Introduction of Contraband into Pueblo County Detention Center, and 1st Degree Criminal Trespass.

PPD encourages you to lock your doors, do not leave items of value inside your vehicles, leave a porch light on, and invest in cameras. Cameras can help police with investigative leads and also deter crime.

If you have information about this incident and the other suspect involved, contact the Pueblo police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 in reference to CR 21-20808. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.