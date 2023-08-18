Pueblo police warn of woman indecently exposing public

WARNING: The following descriptions may be graphic to some readers.

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a person who was indecently exposing themselves to Pueblo Zoo visitors Friday afternoon on Aug. 5.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Shortly after 1:25 p.m., Pueblo police received a call about, “a person exposing their genitals, attempting to fight patrons and using vulgar language in front of children at the Pueblo Zoo,” per PPD.

PPD is asking anyone who has information to contact PPD’s Communication Center at (719) 553-2502 or Officer Cody Metcalfe at (719) 553-3283. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.