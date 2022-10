(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is letting parents and the community know of training with an active shooter drill at Heaton Middle School on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 a.m. to prepare in the event of an actual active shooter.

PPD says the public will see increased police and fire presence in the area. PPD is also letting the public know there will be simulated gunfire that may be heard and officers will be staged around the outside of the school restricting access to the area.